Last summer, Juventus poached teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz from Bayern Munich. The 18-year-old joined the club’s U19 squad, cementing himself as the ultimate star at Paolo Montero’s court.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal and assist from the Turkish starlet in the 2022/23 campaign.

The teenager scored some splendid strikes in the Primavera league, including a dramatic late winner against Torino.

This summer, he joined Max Allegri’s ranks for pre-season. He should spend the campaign with the Next Gen squad.