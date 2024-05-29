The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a montage featuring every goal and assist from Alex Sandro during his memorable nine-year stint in Turin.

The left-back’s first strike for the club was against Udinese while his last ensued in his final appearance for the Bianconeri last Saturday against Monza, which also saw him equalling Pavel Nedved’s record for the most number of appearances among the club’s foreign players.

The 33-year-old Brazilian’s tally includes 16 goals and 32 assists.