The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal and assist courtesy of Dusan Vlahovic during the 2023/24 season.

Although he had his highs and lows, this was the Serbian’s most prolific campaign since joining the club in January 2022. He contributed with 18 goals and three assists in all competitions.

This includes wonderful braces against Lazio and Sassuolo, as well as late winners against Frosinone and Salernitana.

But his most significant strike was obviously the winner in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta.