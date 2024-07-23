The official Serie A YouTube channel has uploaded a video containing every league goal and assist produced by Juventus youngster Matias Soulé during the 2023/24 season while on loan at Frosinone.

The Argentine proved to be one of the breakout stars of the campaign, despite the Canarini’s eventual relegation to Serie B.

The 21-year-old scored 11 strikes, including a wonderful brace against Cagliari in the chaotic seven-goal thriller.

The young winger is now tipped to leave Juventus, and is being linked with Roma, Leicester and West Ham.