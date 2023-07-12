Vieri
Video – Every goal from Christian Vieri during his time at Juventus

July 12, 2023 - 9:30 pm

On Wednesday, Christian Vieri celebrated his 50th birthday. The retired bomber represented some of the biggest clubs in Italy and abroad during his storied career, including Juventus for a solitary campaign.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account recalled all 14 goals scored by the legendary striker during the 1996/97 campaign.

“Bobo” joined Juventus after getting his breakthrough at Atalanta. Despite a solid first campaign in Turin, the management decided to cash in and solid him to Atletico Madrid for a major profit.

