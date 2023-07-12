Video – Every goal from Christian Vieri during his time at Juventus

On Wednesday, Christian Vieri celebrated his 50th birthday. The retired bomber represented some of the biggest clubs in Italy and abroad during his storied career, including Juventus for a solitary campaign.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account recalled all 14 goals scored by the legendary striker during the 1996/97 campaign.

“Bobo” joined Juventus after getting his breakthrough at Atalanta. Despite a solid first campaign in Turin, the management decided to cash in and solid him to Atletico Madrid for a major profit.