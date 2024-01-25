The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a montage showing every goal from Dusan Vlahovic since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Serbian began the campaign on a high note, scoring against Udinese, Bologna and twice against Lazio in the opening weeks. He also found the back of the net in the Derby d’Italia against Inter.

The 23-year-old then had a goal drought, but has now rediscovered his clinical touch as evidenced by his six goals in the last five Serie A fixtures, thus raising his tally to eleven strikes.