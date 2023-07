The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal from Moise Kean during the 2022/23 campaign.

While the Italian striker had his highs and lows during the season, it was in fact his most prolific campaign with the Bianconeri’s senior squad, scoring eight goals in total.

The 23-year-old’s finest moment was undoubtedly bagging a fabulous brace against Lazio just before the winter break. He also scored important winners against Hellas Verona in both fixtures.