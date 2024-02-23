Ahead of Sunday’s encounter, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video showing every goal that the Bianconeri scored against Frosinone in their previous Serie A meetings.

The montage starts from the 2015/16 campaign, with goals from Simone Zaza and Juan Cuadrado.

In 2018/19, Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi were on target at the Benito Stirpe Stadium, while Paul Dybala scored a pearler in the return fixture at the Allianz Stadium.

The compilation ends with the meeting that ensued earlier this season. Kenan Yildiz pulled off a sensational goal, while Dusan Vlahovic snatched the late winner.