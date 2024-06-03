The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a montage containing every goal scored by Lineth Beerensteyn during her time at the club.

The 27-year-old Dutch star joined Juventus Women in 2022 and immediately cemented herself as a pillar with the Bianconere. The club has recently announced her departure following the expiry of her contract.

During her two-year stint, Beerensteyn contributed with 18 goals and nine assists across all competitions, often utilizing her pace and dribbling skills to inflict damage.