Club News

Video – Every Mario Mandzukic goal at Juventus on his 37th birthday

May 21, 2023 - 12:00 pm

On Sunday, Mario Mandzukic is celebrating his 37th birthday. The striker joined Juventus in 2015 and cemented himself as a pillar and a fan favorite thanks to his great tenacity and never-die attitude.

The Croatian left the club in 2020 as he wasn’t a part of Maurizio Sarri’s project. He ended his career following two brief stints in Qatar and Milan that were plagued by injuries.

So let’s recall every Mandzukic goal during his time at Juventus, including his stunning acrobatic effort in the 2017 Champions League final.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Juventus probable formation for Empoli trip: Allegri to rotate his lineup

May 21, 2023
Brahim Diaz

Milan attacking midfielder could miss Juventus clash with injury

May 21, 2023

Federal prosecutors determined to deny Juventus Champions League entry

May 21, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.