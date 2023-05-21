Video – Every Mario Mandzukic goal at Juventus on his 37th birthday

On Sunday, Mario Mandzukic is celebrating his 37th birthday. The striker joined Juventus in 2015 and cemented himself as a pillar and a fan favorite thanks to his great tenacity and never-die attitude.

The Croatian left the club in 2020 as he wasn’t a part of Maurizio Sarri’s project. He ended his career following two brief stints in Qatar and Milan that were plagued by injuries.

So let’s recall every Mandzukic goal during his time at Juventus, including his stunning acrobatic effort in the 2017 Champions League final.