Last week, Mario Mandzukic announced his retirement from football, but the 44 goals that he scored for Juventus between 2015 and 2019 will always be remembered.

Although they weren’t always pretty, but the sight of the Croatian running from the outside to meet a header and leaving the defender on the ground has its very own beauty.

Nonetheless, Mario’s greatest goal for the Bianconeri remains the overhead kick scored against Real Madrid in the 2017 Champions League final, which was the lone positive light on an otherwise nightmarish evening.