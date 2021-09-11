Video – Every Moise Kean Goal for Juventus so far

In the summer of 2019, almost every Juventus fan was sad to see the young Moise Kean leave the club. However, the Italian international is now back after sealing an initial loan move from Everton.

The Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing all of his goals for the Old Lady’s first team.

From his first goal against Hellas Verona at the age of 17, to his last against Spal, the young striker scored some memorable strikes, including the late winner against Milan, a fabulous brace versus Udinese, and of course the goal against Cagliari which was followed by his famous celebration in front of their fans.