In August 2021, Moise Kean made his return to Juventus after spending two seasons away from Turin. While the Italian international had his highs and lows, he still contributed with some important goals during his second stint at the Allianz Stadium.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video containing all of the striker’s goals scored following his return. This includes a memorable brace against Lazio last November as well as a winner in Verona.