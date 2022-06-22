Club News

Video – Every penalty save from Juventus goalkeepers in 2021/22

June 22, 2022 - 8:30 pm

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every penalty save pulled off by Juventus goalkeepers from the club’s various squads.

Wojciech Szczesny represented the men’s side with three spot kick saves, two against his former club Roma (denying Jordan Veretout and Lorenzo Pellegrini). However, his best effort arguably came against Sampdoria’s Antonio Candreva.

The montage also featured Juventus Women goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin as well as U-23 custodian Giovanni Garofani and U-19 shot-stopper Zsomber Senko.

