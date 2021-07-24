Video – Every Ronaldo goal scored at the Euros between 2004 and 2021

Even though Portugal’s title defense turned out to be a disappointment, Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals at Euro 2020, becoming the competition’s all-time best scorer with 14 strikes.

The Juventus star has been competing and scoring in the European championship since his participation in Euro 2004.

If we have to pick the best goal of the bunch, it must be the fabulous backheel scored against Hungary at Euro 2016. In that version, Portugal barely made its way through the group stage, but went on to win the tournament.