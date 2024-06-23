The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video containing every assist from Weston McKennie during the 2023/24 season.

Surprisingly, the USMNT star was by far the best goal-provider for the Bianconeri this campaign, producing seven assists in Serie A, and two in the Coppa Italia.

The midfielder created five goals for Dusan Vlahovic, including winners against Lazio and Frosinone.

He also picked up the likes of Arek Milik, Andrea Cambiaso and Kenan Yildiz on other occasions.