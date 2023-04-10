Caceres
Video – Ex-Juventus defender Caceres sent off for following referee to video review

April 10, 2023 - 2:00 pm

With three different spells at Juventus, Martin Caceres will always be associated with the Bianconeri. But at the age of 36, the versatile defender is now playing his trade in Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy.

However, the Uruguayan took part in a bizarre incident during his team’s 0-3 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo.

While the referee was reviewing a potential spot kick on the monitor, he was surprised to see Caceres invading his privacy.

The former Juventus man was already on a yellow card, so a second booking was enough to end his day on an almost comical note.

