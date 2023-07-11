Video – Excited Juventus stars reunite on the first day of pre-season

On Monday, Juventus officially began their pre-season preparations with a host of players announcing their arrivals to Continassa.

The club’s official Twitter account posted some videos showing ecstatic Bianconeri stars who were happy to reunite with one another.

In one of the videos, a joyous Mattia Perin jumped over the back of fellow goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio.

Paul Pogba was also happy to meet up with his teammates, including Gleison Bremer. The Frenchman returned from a brief KSA trip to resume his preparations which started a week earlier.