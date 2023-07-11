Perin, Juventus Travel
Club News

Video – Excited Juventus stars reunite on the first day of pre-season

July 11, 2023 - 1:00 pm

On Monday, Juventus officially began their pre-season preparations with a host of players announcing their arrivals to Continassa.

The club’s official Twitter account posted some videos showing ecstatic Bianconeri stars who were happy to reunite with one another.

In one of the videos, a joyous Mattia Perin jumped over the back of fellow goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio.

Paul Pogba was also happy to meet up with his teammates, including Gleison Bremer. The Frenchman returned from a brief KSA trip to resume his preparations which started a week earlier.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

holm

Juventus to make opening bid for Sweden international this week

July 11, 2023
Lazar Samardzic

Juventus turn to Udinese youngster after missing out on Milinkovic-Savic

July 11, 2023
Chiesa

Liverpool and Newcastle to consider Chiesa swoop if they sell star players

July 11, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.