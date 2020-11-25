Video: Extended highlights of Juventus’ win over Ferencvaros

Juventus sealed their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with their win over Ferencvaros last night, but it wasn’t all plain-sailing.

The Old Lady had to overcome an early shock when the Hungarian side scored the opening goal inside 20 minutes, and the team regrouped to put things right.

While the visitors’ goal was a little on the lucky side, our two responses were not, with Cristiano Ronaldo firing at power to level proceedings, before Alvaro Morata killed the game off at the death.

The man of the match award for me has to go to Juan Cuadrado however, who was rightly credited with both assists for our side.

You would expect the manager to rotate for the remaining two group games, but will he take a strong team to the Nou Camp to try and steal top spot from Barca?

Patrick