Video – Fabio Miretti leaves J-Medical center on crutches

Last night, Juve’s impressive win in Salerno was marred by Fabio Miretti’s worrying injury. The young man was stretched off after sustaining an ankle knock, and was unable to walk on his own.

This morning, the 19-year-old arrived to the J-Medical center to undergo medical tests in order to reveal the extent of his injury.

The Juventus youth product was spotted leaving the medical facility supported by crutches.

We expect the club to release an official update in the coming hours.