In a recent video update on his official YouTube channel, famous transfer expert Fabrizio Romano denied reports of an 80-million euro bid from Chelsea for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Italian journalist admits that the Blues will be looking to bolster their ranks with a new striker in the summer, but the Serbian remains one of their many options.

Romano adds that the Bianconeri will have to appoint a new sporting director before pulling off any important transfer dealings.