On this day last year, Dusan Vlahovic lit up the Allianz Stadium by scoring a stunning freekick against Roma, leaving Rui Patricio with no chance at all.

The club’s official Twitter account picked this strike as the Goal of the Day. The encounter ended 1-1 with Paulo Dybala providing the assist for Tammy Abraham’s equalizer.

So let’s hope that the Serbian produces another memorable display this evening when the Bianconeri host Bologna in their first home fixture of the season.