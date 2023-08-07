On Monday morning, the official Juventus Twitter account shared a video that shows the arrival of Facundo Gonzalez at J-Medical Center.

The 20-year-old will undergo his routine medical tests before becoming the club’s second summer signing after Timothy Weah. The Uruguayan is a centre-back who has been developing his game at Valencia since 2019.

The young defender caught the attention of the Bianconeri during the recent U20 World Cup in Argentina, helping Uruguay clinch the trophy.