Video – Fagioli almost scores from beyond the halfway line

July 23, 2022 - 10:00 pm

Last night, Juventus kicked off their American pre-season tour in an 2-0 win over Chivas De Guadalajara. Marco Da Graco and Mattia Compagnon scored the two goals.

Nonetheless, Nicolò Fagioli almost stole the show with a stunning goal from beyond the halfway line when he spotted the goalkeeper in an advanced position, but his shot whistled past the post.

Max Allegri was surely impressed by his young midfielder’s expert as we can see in the video below.

