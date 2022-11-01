Video – Fagioli always had a knack for scoring “alla Del Piero” goals

Following Nicolò Fagioli’s magnificent winner against Lecce, Juventus fans were quick to point out to the striking resemblance between the midfielder’s maiden Serie A goal and some of Alessandro Del Piero’s marquee curlers.
However, it seems that the young Juventus player always had a knack for scoring “alla Del Piero” goals, as one of his strikes from his days in the club’s youth sector resurfaced to the scene which is almost a carbon copy from one of his idol’s goals.
IL GOL AL LECCE SULLE ORME DEL SUO IDOLO 💫
Prima rete in #SerieA, oltre trenta presenze in #Primavera1 sognando #DelPiero per il talento sbocciato nel settore giovanile bianconero ⚽️#Fagioli conquista #Juventus e tifosi che sognano il paragone #Pinturicchio ⭐️#Sportitalia pic.twitter.com/oFc12rxzG7
— Sportitalia (@tvdellosport) October 30, 2022
