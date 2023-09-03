In an interview with the official Serie A YouTube channel, Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli discussed several topics.

The 22-year-old talks about his breakthrough with the senior squad last season, starting with the all-important winner at Lecce.

The midfielder says he enjoys working under Max Allegri who doesn’t chastise him when committing a technical mistake, but he only gets angry at a player if his attitude is wrong.

Fagioli also aims to earn a spot in Italy’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024.