Club News, Videos

Video – Fagioli does it again with Juventus second goal v Inter

November 6, 2022 - 9:34 pm

Nicoli Fagioli cannot stop scoring it seems with his second goal in as many games.

The 21-year-old has been given a chance by Max Allegri and he has sure taken it with both hands and has likely secured all the points for Juve this evening against bitter rivals Inter Milan.

It was a brilliant goal for the young man, though it may have taken a slight deflection on the way in.

It should also be mentioned that Felip Kostic got his second assist on the night as well.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Rabiot

Video – Watch Rabiot put Juventus one up against Inter Milan

November 6, 2022
Inter

Confirmed Juventus team to face Inter Milan

November 6, 2022
Ramy Bensebaini

Juventus still monitoring soon to be free Bundesliga man amidst interest from Inter Milan

November 6, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Joeke November 6, 2022 at 10:04 pm

    So happy to see he finally gets his playing time!

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.