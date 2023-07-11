Video – Fagioli, Locatelli and more Juventus stars arrive on second day of pre-season

While several players arrived on Monday, more Juventus stars continue to flock to Continassa on the second day of pre-season.

The club’s official Twitter account posted some videos showing the arrivals of several Bianconeri stars on Tuesday.

The list includes Alex Sandro, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti, Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba.

Most of the players made brief encounters with the fans and signed some autographs before entering the training center and resuming training alongside their teammates.