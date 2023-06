After winning the award for the best U-23 player in the league, Nicolò Fagioli gave an interview to the official Serie A YouTube channel.

The Juventus midfielder sustained a collarbone injury against Sevilla, but expects to be back either by the end of July or early August.

The 22-year-old also talked about the highs and lows of his first campaign with the club’s senior squad, including the thrilling goals he scored and the blunders that taught him important lessons.