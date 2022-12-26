Video – Fagioli vs Soulé on FIFA 23: Who will prevail?

In recent days, Juventus have launched their brand new e-sports team. Nicolò Fagioli and Matias Soulé attended the event and took the occasion to challenge one another in FIFA 23.

In the first match, the two youngsters were each assisted by a professional e-sport player. Eventually, Fagioli’s team emerged victorious, with Manuel Locatelli, out of all people, scoring the lone goal.

Then is was time for a 1v1 contest, but once again, it was the Italian who prevailed, mostly thanks to Wojciech Szczesny who pulled off three late saves to preserve the 3-2 win.