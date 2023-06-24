Fagioli
Video – Fagioli’s brilliant curler is the second best Juventus this season

June 24, 2023 - 3:00 pm

The official Juventus Twitter account picked Nicolo Fagioli’s stunning curler in Lecce as the runner-up in the Top 10 Bianconeri goals of the 2022/23 campaign.

This was the young midfielder’s first-ever goal in Serie A, and his first strike for the senior squad.

While Max Allegri’s men were unable to break the Southerners’ resistance, the 22-year-old’s wonderful effort proved to be the solitary goal of the fixture.

This was the eye-opening strike that truly put Fagioli on the map.

