Video – Fagioli’s curler is the best strike of Serie A Round 12

On Saturday, Juventus earned their third league win in a row thanks to a fabulous effort from super-sub Nicolò Fagioli.

The official Serie A YouTube channel recognized the young midfielder’s curler as the best goal from Round 12.

The channel picked the Top five strikes from what was a thrilling weekend in Calcio. Salernitana veteran Antonio Candreva landed second with his stunning lob against his former club Lazio, while Inter’s Joaquin Correa completed the podium with a splendid run and strike.