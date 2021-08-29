Video – Famous Italian satirical show mocks Nedved’s past statements on Pirlo and Ronaldo

Stricsia la Notizia is one of the most popular TV shows in Italy, as their “journalists” often have fun at the expense of celebrities – including footballers.

During the final stages of last season, Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved proudly announced to the world that Andrea Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the club for the following campaign.

Therefore, the satire show’s Twitter account decided to recall the interview in a light-hearted manner, mocking the legend’s reassuring words which turned out to be less than accurate to say the least.