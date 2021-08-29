Club News

Video – Famous Italian satirical show mocks Nedved’s past statements on Pirlo and Ronaldo

August 29, 2021 - 1:00 am

Stricsia la Notizia is one of the most popular TV shows in Italy, as their “journalists” often have fun at the expense of celebrities – including footballers.

During the final stages of last season, Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved proudly announced to the world that Andrea Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the club for the following campaign.

Therefore, the satire show’s Twitter account decided to recall the interview in a light-hearted manner, mocking the legend’s reassuring words which turned out to be less than accurate to say the least.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ronaldo

How much money Juventus saved from Ronaldo sale

August 29, 2021
Tchouameni Juventus

Report: Monaco midfielder on top of Juve’s shortlist

August 28, 2021
Allegri Ronaldo

Sacchi explains how Ronaldo’s exit could work out for Juventus

August 28, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.