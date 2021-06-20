Video: Federico Bernadeschi fouled which sees Wales down to 10-men

Ethan Ampadu has seen himself sent off for stamping on Juventus midfielder Federico Bernadeschi, leaving Italy 1-0 up and with a man advantage.

The Azzurri are surely going to close out top spot in the group now, with just 30 minutes left to play, knowing they only need to secure a draw to cement themselves as winners of Group A.

Wales may now find themselves in danger of dropping down into third place in the group however, with Switzerland 2-0 up over Turkey at present, needing a two-goal swing to see them lose their grip on second.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Is there any chance of Italy getting too comfident here and letting the Welsh back into this?

