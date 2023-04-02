Video – Federico Bernadeschi scores from a direct corner kick in MLS

On Saturday, former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi scored a goal from a direct corner kick. This type of goal is rarely seen in football, but the Italian’s astonishing curling effort sailed over the goalkeeper to land in the far corner.

Bernardeschi’s wonder strike put Toronto FC in the lead against Charlotte, but the MLS encounter eventually ended 2-2.

The 29-year-old joined signed for Juventus in 2017, but after five years of service, he made the switch to Canada last summer, swiftly cementing himself as the ultimate star in Toronto despite the presence of his compatriot Lorenzo Insigne.