Video: Federico Bernadeschi unleashes a rocket to put Juventus back in front

August 14, 2021 - 8:24 pm

Federico Bernadeschi has fired Juventus back ahead in the opening half against Atalanta, with his thundering strike putting us 2-1 ahead.

We may have felt a little hard done-by to have seen our lead reduced to zero when Bonucci was deemed to have fouled inside the penalty area, when there was little-to-no contact, but Luis Muriel’s spotkick was taken well.

Our Italian champion has now restored our one-goal advantage however with a wonderful strike, and he could well be gearing up for an important season in his career.

Pictures courtesy of Bein Sports

Is Bernadeschi ready to earn a regular starting role for the Old Lady?

Patrick

