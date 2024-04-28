Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi stole the limelight in an MLS encounter between Orlando City and Toronto FC.

The Miami-based club took the lead in the first half through Duncan McGuire, but the Canadian side turned the result upside-down in the final minutes.

Following Tyrese Spicer’s equalizer, Bernardeschi displayed his brilliant dribbling skills by rounding two defenders before picking Prince Owusu with a sublime cross, which made for an incredible assist.

The 30-year-old plied his trade at Juventus between 2017 and 2022 before making the move to Toronto as a free agent.