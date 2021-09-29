Video: Federico Chiesa fires Juve into the lead immediately from Chelsea’s kick-off

Juventus have got themselves an early lead in the second-half, punishing Chelsea straight from their own kick-off.

It took just 11 seconds from the restart for our side to take the lead, and it was some finish by that man Federico Chiesa.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

The Old Lady setup with a plan in the opening 45 minutes, allowing the Blues to come at them with the intent of hitting them on the counter, and while our rivals had 65% of the possession in the first half(as stated on BT Sport) it was us who had the better chances to score.

Giorgio Chiellini is now warming up as the away team are forced to try and attack with more force.

Patrick