Video: Federico Chiesa gives Juve one hand on the trophy with the goal

Federico Chiesa has fired Juventus into the lead over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final.

The Old Lady have been very-much on top in this second-half, and are very much deserving of their lead.

Chiesa and Ronaldo have both had chances to put our side ahead since the interval, piling plenty of pressure on our rivals as we go in search of that winners medal.

It was some amazing work from Chiesa to earn his chance also, winning the ball back before running past his man and playing a neat one-two with Dejan Kulusevski to get in one goal, and the Italian forward made no mistake in beating the keeper this time around.



Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

Patrick