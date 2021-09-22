Federico Chiesa
Video: Federico Chiesa gives Juventus lifeline as we go in search of win

September 22, 2021 - 7:05 pm

Federico Chiesa has fired Juventus back level with just over 20 minutes left on the clock, leaving the scores tied at 2-2 with Spezia.

The Italian winger has been our stand-out performer once again this evening, and has got the goal his performance deserved, although the job is far from done just yet.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

The Old Lady have now been ahead, and behind, but can now look to finish the game with a flourish and hopefully claim that illustrious three points we are craving.

Patrick

Avatar

