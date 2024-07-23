Juventus star Federico Chiesa has finally arrived for pre-season, making his first stop at the J|Medical Centre.

The 26-year-old was granted extra days of rest following his Euro 2024 commitments. He also got married over the weekend.

The Italian winger finished his routine medical tests and then signed autographs for the supporters who were waiting for him at the center’s gate.

Chiesa will now join the club’s “exiles” at Continassa while Thiago Motta’s main host is in Germany for a pre-season training camp.