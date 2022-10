After the win over Empoli, Juventus held a training session on Saturday featuring the players who didn’t start on Friday plus a host of youngsters. Naturally, all eyes were on Federico Chiesa whose return to the pitch is nearing by.

In a match between the ranks, the winger appeared to be a fine physical shape, even scoring a goal following some neat footwork.

Federico Gatti, Mattia Perin and Fabio Miretti were amongst the players who took part in the session.