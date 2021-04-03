chiesa
Video: Federico Chiesa nutmegs Sirigu to put Juventus ahead

April 3, 2021 - 5:23 pm

Juventus have taken the lead in the Torino derby thanks to Federico Chiesa’s strong run.

The Old Lady took less than 15 minutes to break the deadlock in today’s derby, where we will be looking to uphold our dominance over Torino.

Chiesa and Morata’s one-two teed up the move as the former forced his way into the box with a strong run, before shooting cleanly between the legs of Sirigu in goal.



Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

Will Juve be able to build on our early lead to notch a convincing win this evening?

