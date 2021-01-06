Video: Federico Chiesa raises to the occasion to put Juve ahead again

Federico Chiesa scores his second goal of the evening to put Juventus back into the lead against AC Milan.

The Old Lady will certainly not be happy with the equalising goal before the break, which should 100% have been ruled out by VAR, but Chiesa has put things right.

The Italian struck the post in the opening half, then latched onto Paulo Dybala’s amazing backheel to open the scoring, and has now added the goal to put us back into the lead.

The 23 year-old cuts onto his left-foot before placing his effort out of reach of the goalkeeper, and before he could even finish celebrating he has been hauled off and replaced, with Dejan Kulusevski coming on in his place.

https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1346926716493717505

Hopefully we can hold onto our deserved lead and walk away with all three points.

Patrick