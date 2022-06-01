Video – Federico Chiesa running at Juventus training ground again

After sustaining a brutal ACL injury against Roma in January, Federico Chiesa has been out of action ever since.
Nonetheless, the explosive winger has been adamant on returning to the pitch as soon as possible and has been extremely serious in his rehabilitation process.
The official Juventus Twitter account posted a video showing the Euro 2020 winner running at the club’s Continassa training ground, marking a new and important milestone on his road towards full recovery.
Things we love to see… 😍🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/MOwwzuUUO8
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 1, 2022
No Comments