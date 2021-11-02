Federico Chiesa
Video: Federico Chiesa shows his superpowers to score a real beauty

November 2, 2021 - 9:37 pm

Federico Chiesa has absolutely bullied Zenit St Petersburg‘s defence to put Juventus 3-1 ahead.

The Old Lady came into today’s match knowing they needed just one point to clinch their place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, but they have really taken this match by it’s horns.

Paulo Dybala and Chiesa have been in top form this evening, proving impossible to handle for the visitors, and the former has earned his goal with some fine solo work.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

This has been a fine performance, and a seriously impressive display, and this is the Juve we need to see more of this season.

Patrick

