Video: Federico Chiesa smashes Italy into the lead in extra time

June 26, 2021 - 10:10 pm

Federico Chiesa has scored for Italy to put them 1-0 up over Austria in extra time.

The Azzurri have not been at their best this evening, struggle to test the goalkeeper despite dominating much of the possession, but Juve star Chiesa has broken the deadlock.

The winger takes the ball down well, and despite the ball being out of control, he has bounced it past the defender before smashing it past the goalkeeper from the tight angle.

Can Chiesa convince Mancini to start in future?

Patrick

    Reply martinn June 26, 2021 at 10:26 pm

    quality!!

      Reply martinn June 26, 2021 at 10:39 pm

      great goal !

