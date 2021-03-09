chiesa
Champions & Europa League, Videos

Video: Federico Chiesa the hero as Juventus level the tie

March 9, 2021 - 9:32 pm

Federico Chiesa has scored a second-half brace to bring Juventus level in this two-legged tie with Porto.

The Portuguese giants held a 2-0 lead after the opening 47 minutes of action, and even moved 3-1 up after 20 minutes of the second-leg, but now find themselves level at 3-3 and playing with a player less.

Federico Chiesa will deservedly take the headlines if the Old Lady go on to clinch the fixture with his two goals however, although the job is far from done just yet.


Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Can they complete the turnaround inside the 90 minutes?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

chiesa

Video: Chiesa reignites Champions League life for Juventus

March 9, 2021

Video: The save that may now cost Juventus CL life

March 9, 2021

Video: Juventus in trouble after soft decision gifts Porto an early lead

March 9, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.