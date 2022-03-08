Video – Federico Chiesa walking unassisted again

After sustaining a cruciate ligament injury last January, Federico Chiesa underwent a successful surgery, but his road to full recovery remains a long one.

In the last few weeks, we’ve seen the Italian around the club’s training ground using crutches to help him moving around.

However, the winger dropped a short video on his personal Instagram account that shows him walking in the gym unassisted.

The Euro 2020 winner received supporting comments from Juventus as well as his teammates Danilo and Dusan Vlahovic.