Federico Chiesa

Video: Federico Chiesa’s goal sends Juventus third (for now)

May 23, 2021 - 8:08 pm

Federico Chiesa has struck early to give Juventus the lead against Bologna, and send them into third place at present.

The Italian has enjoyed a fine season in Turin, and you would be shocked if the club wasn’t chomping at the bit to turn his loan deal into a permanent move.

He wasted no time here in latching onto the rebound in the box.


Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

We now need to hold onto our lead, whilst we will have one eye on the other results, with both Napoli and AC Milan currently tying their matches.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for season-ending clash with star-man missing

May 23, 2021

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for must-win Bologna clash

May 23, 2021
champions league

“We will give our all tomorrow” Percassi says Atalanta will not do Milan any favours

May 23, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.