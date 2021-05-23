Video: Federico Chiesa’s goal sends Juventus third (for now)

Federico Chiesa has struck early to give Juventus the lead against Bologna, and send them into third place at present.

The Italian has enjoyed a fine season in Turin, and you would be shocked if the club wasn’t chomping at the bit to turn his loan deal into a permanent move.

He wasted no time here in latching onto the rebound in the box.



Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

We now need to hold onto our lead, whilst we will have one eye on the other results, with both Napoli and AC Milan currently tying their matches.

Patrick